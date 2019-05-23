YSR Congress leads in Andhra Assembly polls

The Congress Party (YSRCP) on Thursday established early leads in majority of the Assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh, shows the early trends.

The YSRCP was leading in 46 constituencies while the ruling was ahead only in 14 constituencies.

In the Lok Sabha elections, YSRCP and TDP were leading in five constituencies each.

Counting began at 8 a.m. in all 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha constituencies across the state amid tight security.

