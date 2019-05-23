JUST IN
YSR Congress leads in Andhra Assembly polls

IANS  |  Amaravati 

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Thursday established early leads in majority of the Assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh, shows the early trends.

The YSRCP was leading in 46 constituencies while the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was ahead only in 14 constituencies.

In the Lok Sabha elections, YSRCP and TDP were leading in five constituencies each.

Counting began at 8 a.m. in all 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha constituencies across the state amid tight security.

--IANS

First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 09:26 IST

