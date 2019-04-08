BJP to explore possibilities to build Ram temple

JUST IN
Business Standard

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The BJP pledged in its Lok Sabha election manifesto released on Monday to explore all possibilities within the framework of the Constitution to facilitate the construction of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

It also said that it will secure constitutional protection on issues related to faith and belief on the Sabarimala temple and promised to bring a Uniform Civil Code.

"We reiterate our stand on Ram Mandir. We will explore all possibilities within the framework of the Constitution and all necessary efforts to facilitate the expeditious construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya," it said.

"We will undertake every efforts to ensure that the subject of faith, tradition and worship rituals related to Sabarimala are presented in a comprehensive manner before the Supreme Court. We will endeavour to secure constitutional protection on issues related to faith and belief."

The party promised that it will expand and popularise the teaching of Sanskrit in schools.

"Article 44 of the Constitution lists Uniform Civil Code as one of the Directive Principles of State Policy. BJP believes that there cannot be gender equality till such time India adopts a Uniform Civil Code, which protects the rights of all women, and the BJP reiterates its stand to draft a Uniform Civil Code, drawing upon the best traditions and harmonizing them with the modern times," it added.

It said an International Cultural Festival will be organised on a grand scale every year in five different states to showcase and promote the rich diversity of Indian culture.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its election manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls starting April 11.

--IANS

First Published: Mon, April 08 2019. 13:18 IST

