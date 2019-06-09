BJP-Trinamool clash: Bengal MP Nusrat appeals for peace

A day after violent clashes erupted between the Trinamool and BJP workers in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas in which at least eight people from both parties were feared dead, Lok Sabha MP on Sunday appealed for peace.

According to the police, three political workers, including two from the and one from the Trinamool were killed in the clash in Sandeshkhali's Hatgachi area under the parliamentary constituency on Saturday.

The BJP, however, claimed that five of their workers were shot dead while the state's ruling Trinamool alleged that three of their men have been murdered.

"The matter is being taken care of... and things are under control... we all must appeal for peace now... its not a communal affair," Jahan, the turned MP said.

"I stand by humanity and secularity, I am praying for the family of the people who lost their lives irrespective of which party they belong to. Humanity comes first," she said. She also requested everybody's cooperation.

"I request my friends from media to cooperate with us. is a sensitive zone but we will make sure the people there are safe and that they don't suffer," Jahan added.

