Terror can't defeat Sri Lanka's spirit: Modi

Indian on Sunday paid his tribute to the victims of the suicide bombings, saying "cowardly acts of terror cannot defeat the spirit of Sri Lanka".

"I am confident will rise again. Cowardly acts of terror cannot defeat the spirit of stands in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka," the tweeted at the start of his one-day visit to the island nation.

Modi, who arrived from the Maldives, began his packed visit by going to one of the sites of the horrific attack, the

"My heart goes out to the families of the victims and the injured."

Suicide bombers who Colombo said were from a Sri Lankan Islamist group detonated themselves at three churches and in three luxury hotels as well as two other sites on April 21, killing over 250 people and injuring many more.

