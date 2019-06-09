Terror can't defeat Sri Lanka's spirit: Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid his tribute to the victims of the Easter Sunday suicide bombings, saying "cowardly acts of terror cannot defeat the spirit of Sri Lanka".
"I am confident Sri Lanka will rise again. Cowardly acts of terror cannot defeat the spirit of Sri Lanka. India stands in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka," the Prime Minister tweeted at the start of his one-day visit to the island nation.
Modi, who arrived from the Maldives, began his packed Sri Lanka visit by going to one of the sites of the horrific Easter Sunday attack, the St Anthony's shrine.
"My heart goes out to the families of the victims and the injured."
Suicide bombers who Colombo said were from a Sri Lankan Islamist group detonated themselves at three churches and in three luxury hotels as well as two other sites on April 21, killing over 250 people and injuring many more.
--IANS
spk/mr/ksk
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU