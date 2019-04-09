BJP urges EC to remove Bengal security advisor

The BJP leadership on Tuesday accused of barring state police officers from "working freely" and urged the (EC) to remove him immediately.

Accusing the of "arbitrarily creating" the designation of to use it for political benefits, the saffron party also demanded that the post be immediately dissolved by the EC.

"The in is the reason of all problems. It is because of him that the district police superintendents and senior officers, OCs and are not able to work freely," BJP told reporters here.

"The created this unreasonable post in order to use it for the political benefit of the ruling party. We appeal to the to immediately remove Purkayastha and dissolve the post," he said.

The BJP's demand was made soon after the EC removed district of Police two days ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in the area and replaced him with

The government had in March last year, created the post of on the lines of the (NSA) and named the then outgoing of police, Surajit Kar Purkayastha, to fill the post.

Purkayastha, who retired on March 31, 2018, assumed the charge of security advisor in June last year.

--IANS

mgr/pgh/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)