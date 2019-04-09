BJP promises to tear bridge between India & J&K: Soz

-
Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Saifuddin Soz said here on Tuesday the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) manifesto contains an obnoxious reference to the country's relationship with Jammu and Kashmir.
"The BJP manifesto contains an obnoxious reference to country's relationship with J&K. It asserts that once the BJP forms the government at the end of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, among other things, it will abrogate Articles 370 and 35A," Soz said.
Rejecting the assertion as totally misplaced and unwarranted, he said it would remove the very bridge that connected the state with the Union of India. "Tragically, Narendra Modi is neither conversant with the history of India nor the constitutional history of the country. It's a proven fact," he said.
Soz alleged since the cabinet system in India had broken down resulting in a single man rule.
Modi, he said was the sole person responsible for drawing up the BJP manifesto.
