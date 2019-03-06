JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

Death toll in Indonesia gold mine collapse reaches 16

Business Standard

BJP website still down after hacking

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The website of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) remained in "maintenance" mode on Wednesday - a day after it was allegedly hacked.

Attempts to reach the website on Wednesday led to the same message that was shown first on Tuesday: "We will be back soon! Sorry for the inconvenience but we're performing some maintenance at the moment. We'll be back online shortly."

Social media was abuzz with screenshots of a meme featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Below the meme was a music video of the film "Bohemian Rhapsody".

The meme poked fun at a clip in which German Chancellor Angela Merkel walks past Modi as he extends his hand.

--IANS

gb/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, March 06 2019. 13:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements