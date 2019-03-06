BJP website still down after hacking

-
The website of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) remained in "maintenance" mode on Wednesday - a day after it was allegedly hacked.
Attempts to reach the website on Wednesday led to the same message that was shown first on Tuesday: "We will be back soon! Sorry for the inconvenience but we're performing some maintenance at the moment. We'll be back online shortly."
Social media was abuzz with screenshots of a meme featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Below the meme was a music video of the film "Bohemian Rhapsody".
The meme poked fun at a clip in which German Chancellor Angela Merkel walks past Modi as he extends his hand.
--IANS
gb/mr
