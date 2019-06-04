Boeing, AAI plan roadmap to modernise air traffic management

-
Aerospace major Boeing has entered into a technical assistance agreement with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to develop a comprehensive 10-year roadmap for modernising air traffic management in India.
According to a Boeing statement, the roadmap will work to improve airspace utilisation and help maintain safe and efficient aircraft operations.
The 18-month project is being undertaken with a grant from the US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) and will focus on 'Communication, Navigation and Surveillance, Air Traffic Management modernisation'.
