Boeing, AAI plan roadmap to modernise air traffic management

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Aerospace major Boeing has entered into a technical assistance agreement with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to develop a comprehensive 10-year roadmap for modernising air traffic management in India.

According to a Boeing statement, the roadmap will work to improve airspace utilisation and help maintain safe and efficient aircraft operations.

The 18-month project is being undertaken with a grant from the US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) and will focus on 'Communication, Navigation and Surveillance, Air Traffic Management modernisation'.

First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 23:02 IST

