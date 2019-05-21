Took too long to evacuate Metro: Delhi government

The government on Tuesday said Metro authorities took a long time to evacuate one of the two trains that stopped at and metro stations due to a major technical glitch.

said according to a detailed report on the incident sent by Metro authorities, the trains got stuck at 9.27 a.m. due to a fault in the overhead electric cable and the evacuation was started at 9.45 a.m.

"Evacuation of the train number 6709 was completed by 11.10 hrs, while the evacuation of train number 6732 was completed by 11.27 hrs. While in one case the evacuation has taken 1 hour 25 minutes, in the other case the evacuation could be completed only in 1 hour 42 minutes? The time taken to evacuate the train appears to be very high," the said on

The disruption in the Metro services caused huge inconvenience to commuters during the morning rush hour as thousands were stranded and scores had to be evacuated from the stuck trains.

Earlier in the day, asked Gahlot to seek a detailed report on the incident.

"I have asked to seek a detailed report and direct to fix responsibility," Kejriwal tweeted.

Gahlot directed the to report such incidents immediately to him, pointing out that both his office and the had to get in touch with DMRC's over the incident. The minister's office also asked the (DMRC) to fix responsibility for the incident.

He further directed the Delhi Metro to inform the people through its handle in case of such incidents. " must inform the commuters about such incidents immediately through its handle so that the commuters do not panic and are kept informed."

While asserting that such incidents have been reported in the past, the minister asked the to take remedial steps immediately to avoid recurrence of such incidents.

"Details of all the breakdowns of Metro services since 2011 along with their reasons, be furnished," Gahlot added.

on the Delhi Metro corridor that connects in Gurugram with Samaypur Badli in Delhi resumed four hours after a major technical glitch in the corridor in the morning.

were hit due to breakdown of the overhead electric (OHE) wire at station, tripping the power supply in the entire section.

