Hrithik calls himself student on sets of 'Super 30'

Sharing a behind the scenes photograph from "Super 30", has called himself a "student" on the sets of the film.

In the photograph shared on Friday, Hrithik is seen standing along with the entire cast on the film's set.

"My character was of a but on this set I was a student. These are my 'Super 30'. I have learnt a lot from their hard work, dedication and enthusiasm," he captioned in Hindi.

The trailer of "Super 30", produced by Reliance Entertainment, was launched on June 4. The film will be releasing in theatres on July 12.

Hrithik is playing the role of Anand Kumar, who trains students for IIT-JEE in

