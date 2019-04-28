Brazilian coach Micale reveals India talks

Brazilian has said that he is in talks with Indian officials about the Asian country's vacant national team manager's role.

The Football Federation (AIFF) has been searching for a head since January following the resignation of Englishman Stephen Constantine, reports

Micale said on Saturday he would travel to in early May for negotiations with the AIFF as well as at least one local top-flight club.

"I'll go there and wait to see not only about this [the job] but other opportunities that have opened up for me," portal quoted Micale as saying. "Let's see if there is an interesting outcome in the coming days."

Micale, who guided to the gold medal at the Rio 2016 Olympics, has been out of work since parting ways with Brazilian club Figueirense last November.

The AIFF has reportedly also short-listed Sam Allardyce, and

