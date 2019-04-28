Brazilian coach Micale reveals India talks

-
ALSO READ
Indian football federation expresses gratitude to departing coach Constantine
Ability of players matter, not their age: Coach Stephen Constantine
Indian football coach resigns post Asian Cup debacle
National team performing excellently under Constantine: AIFF
AIFF thanks outgoing coach Constantine
-
Brazilian coach Rogerio Micale has said that he is in talks with Indian officials about the Asian country's vacant national team manager's role.
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has been searching for a head coach since January following the resignation of Englishman Stephen Constantine, reports Xinhua news agency.
Micale said on Saturday he would travel to India in early May for negotiations with the AIFF as well as at least one local top-flight club.
"I'll go there and wait to see not only about this [the India job] but other opportunities that have opened up for me," the Lance news portal quoted Micale as saying. "Let's see if there is an interesting outcome in the coming days."
Micale, who guided Brazil to the gold medal at the Rio 2016 Olympics, has been out of work since parting ways with Brazilian Serie B club Figueirense last November.
The AIFF has reportedly also short-listed Sam Allardyce, Sven-Goran Eriksson and Raymond Domenech.
--IANS
aak/pg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU