JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Sports

Inform us about use of illicit money in polls, says EC

PM Modi helps to develop Bihar, says Nitish Kumar

Business Standard

Brian Lara to make commentary debut on Star Sports

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Brian Charles Lara, one of the finest batsman and greatest cricketing mind, will keep fans ahead of the game as he joins the Select Dugout on Star Sports Select 1 / HD for the ongoing edition of Indian Premier Leaue (IPL) 2019.

The legend will make his debut in the commentary box. Given his cricketing prowess and deep understanding of the game, Lara is likely to make cricket commentary insightful for fans.

Star Sports Select Dugout provides enhanced viewing experience for core cricket fans with richer analysis, detailed analytical commentary, LIVE demos, use of graphics and augmented reality (AR), and lot more.

--IANS

kk/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, April 07 2019. 22:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU