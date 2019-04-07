Brian Lara to make commentary debut on Star Sports

Brian Charles Lara, one of the finest batsman and greatest cricketing mind, will keep fans ahead of the game as he joins the on Select 1 / HD for the ongoing edition of Indian (IPL) 2019.

The legend will make his debut in the commentary box. Given his cricketing prowess and deep understanding of the game, Lara is likely to make commentary insightful for fans.

provides enhanced viewing experience for core fans with richer analysis, detailed analytical commentary, LIVE demos, use of graphics and augmented reality (AR), and lot more.

--IANS

kk/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)