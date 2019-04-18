Brisk polling in UP amid EVM glitches (2nd Lead)

Brisk voting was seen in all eight of the 80 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday which went to the polls in the second phase of the staggered elections.

In the first four hours of the polling till 11 a.m, 24.3 per cent of polling was reported.

Both the and the SP-BSP-RLD alliance are contesting all the eight seats -- Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Hathras, Fatehpur Sikri, Nagina, Amroha, and

While the has fielded candidates in six seats, the and the (RLD) are contesting from one seat each.

The is also in the fray in all eight constituencies.

There are 85 candidates in contention including actor-politicians of BJP (Mathura) and state (Fatehpur Sikri). Singh Baghel is contesting from

A total of 1,40,76,635 people in these constituencies are eligible to vote.

The voting started at 7 a.m. amid tight security.

Election Officer said a total of 1,121 polling stations have been installed with digital cameras, 781 with video cameras and 1,614 were being web monitored.

A total of 19,367 electronic voting machines (EVMs), 19,348 control units and 20,527 VVPATs have been used.

However, EVMs malfunctioning disrupted polling in many booths. EVMs were replaced at Mathura, and

In Fatehpur Sikri, voters created a ruckus at booth no 201 and 54 where polling was on hold for more than 30 minutes due to EVM glitches.

The polling was going on without any untoward incident, said Uttar Pradesh of Police O.P. Singh.

