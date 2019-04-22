British family survives Sri Lanka bombing

A British family staying in one of the hotels targeted by bombers had a narrow escape -- because they were late for

Julian Emmanuel, 48, is staying at the in the heart of the Sri Lankan capital where a terrorist detonated his vest at the restaurant during buffet.

Speaking from with wife Maria, 39, daughter Jasintha, 11, and 7-year-old son Neethan, Emmanuel told The Mirror: "We were quite lazy and running late. We are on the ninth floor and was in the basement, that is where the bomb went off. So we missed it.

"We saw what had happened in the restaurant. But we could have been in the hall if it were not for the fact we were late - timing is everything I guess.'

The Surrey-based doctor added: "We have been so very lucky, very fortunate. It is in the hands of God, that is all you can do."

He added: "We saw the aftermath, the carnage, the damage."

Some 290 people were killed when bombers exploded themselves in three luxury hotels and three churches besides two other locations in well-coordinated attacks on The dead included two to three dozen foreigners.

