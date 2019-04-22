4 Indians killed in Sri Lanka, narrow escape for others (3rd Lead)

Four Indians were among those killed in the on Easter Sunday, while many others, including a leading Tamil actress, had a narrow escape.

quoted the as saying that it had been informed by the in Colombo about the death of three Indian nationals -- Lakshmi, Narayan Chandrashekhar, Ramesh.

"We are ascertaining further details," the said.

A fourth casualty was reported by authorities in Kerala, who said that a woman hailing from the state was killed in Colombo where she was holidaying.

Chief expressed condolences over the death of 58-year-old P.S. Raseena, who arrived in the Sri Lankan capital along with her husband to meet their relatives engaged in business in Colombo.

Raseena and her husband, who hail from Kasargode in Kerala, live in and were staying at one of the three hotels in Colombo targeted by the suicide bombers.

Meanwhile, noted Indian Tamil Radikaa Sarathkumar had left one of the three hotels in Colombo just before it was bombed.

Radikaa tweeted that she was staying at the Cinnamon Grand, located near the official residence of the Sri Lankan

"OMG bomb blasts in SL, God be with all. I just left and it has been bombed. Can't believe this. Shocking," she tweeted.

Five persons from Andhra Pradesh's district too had a narrow escape in the serial bomb blasts.

Amilineni Surendra Babu, who heads the SR Construction firm, while his friends escaped unhurt when a bomb went off at the in Colombo, where they were staying.

The group, which was on a tour to Sri Lanka, was having breakfast at the hotel when a bomb ripped through the premises.

In the stampede that followed, Surendra Babu The group later moved to a safer place. Some pictures of the injured were posted on the

A in district said they did not succeed in contacting the as the in the island nation was down after the serial blasts.

At least 207 people were killed and 469 injured when eight suicide bombings struck luxury hotels and churches across Sri Lanka, mainly in Colombo, on in the island's bloodiest day since the civil war ended a decade ago.

--IANS

arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)