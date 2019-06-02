Tara's childhood image reminds Arjun of Taimur

JUST IN
IANS  |  Mumbai 

Actress Tara Sutaria's childhood photograph reminded actor Arjun Kapoor of actress Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan.

Tara, who made her debut in Bollywood with "Student Of The Year 2" this year, posted a photograph of herself on Instagram. The image featured a chubby Tara.

She captioned the image: "Butterball Baby." Arjun was quick to comment "Taimur" on it.

On the work front, Tara has bagged two films. She will be seen in "Marjaavaan", which also stars Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh and Riteish Deshmukh.

Tara will begin work on a Hindi remake of the hit Telugu film "RX100", which also stars Suniel Shetty's son Ahan.

