Finalise shrine board for temples in Govardhan in 15 days: NGT to UP govt

The has directed the government to enact legislation to constitute a shrine board for three temples in the pilgrimage town of in district and get it approved within 15 days.

The green panel directed the to take up the bill in the next session and get it approved within the time frame stipulated by it.

The direction came after Additional Chief of the state, A K Awasthi, told a bench headed by Justice that a draft for the shrine board has been prepared and processed through inter-department consultation and now it has be to placed before the Cabinet.

The official told the NGT that some information with regard to the assets of three temples -- Jatipura, Dhanghati and Mansi Ganga -- is awaited from two receivers, who manage the temple.

Taking note of the submission, the tribunal ordered the receivers to send the required information to the Additional Chief within a week in view of the urgency of the matter.

The also told the NGT that construction of the entire ring road stretching 10.4 km would be completed by October 31.

The tribunal warned that, "in case the ring road is not completed by the said date then, concerning shall be made accountable and appropriate order will be passed against him".

Noting lack of sufficient traffic police, the green panel directed the to take up the matter urgently and provide the requisite force.

It also directed the SDM and other authorities concerned to ensure that no construction is raised in the area where it is prohibited.

The tribunal directed the NGO Muskan Jyoti Samiti to ensure collection, segregation and dumping of municipal solid waste as per the rules.

" District Magistrate is directed to seek periodical reports and in case, any deficiency on the part of NGO is found in doing the needful, he shall immediately issue appropriate orders for collection/disposal of municipal solid waste," it said.

The tribunal directed the DM and Vrindavan Development Authority not to allow any private parking and said that police should ensure that no such parkings are in existence.

"The district administration of Bharatpur, Rajasthan, shall also ensure that adequate parking is made available at Poochari Ka Lotha to cater to the vehicular traffic coming from Rajasthan," it said.

The shall file a status of groundwater reserve and its quality and they should also take steps to protect the groundwater, its recharge, the NGT said.

"We direct Food and Civil Supplies Department of to test the quality of the milk, at various places including Danghati, Mansi Ganga, Jatipura being used for worship. The test report should be submitted to the tribunal by February 28, 2019. The samples for testing shall also be taken on the day of Purnima," the NGT said.

It also directed the Board and state board to jointly monitor the water quality of all the "kunds" and submit the report by February 28.

"UP and governments are directed to place hording etc for awareness of public regarding matters like municipal solid waste, vehicle parking etc," it said.

The tribunal had earlier rapped state authorities over their failure to remove encroachments from forest land in noting that the forest department has removed only four to five encroachments out of the total 33.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Mathura-based Giriraj Sanrakshan Sansthan and others seeking compliance of the NGT's August 4, 2015 directions. The organisation had raised the issue of civic authorities discharging sewage and municipal waste into ponds and other water bodies in

