BSP-SP failed to win 11 seats in UP in last four LS polls

There are 11 Lok Sabha seats in which the prospective partners in the coming polls-- (BSP) and the (SP)--have never won since 1999.

The SP-led by former and BSP-led by his predecessor Mayawati has announced that their alliance would contest the coming polls in an alliance sharing 38 seats each out of 80, leaving the remaining four to and the RLD.

Both the parties have been unable to win seats like Baghpat, Hathras, Mathura, Bareilly and Pilibhit in western UP and Amethi, Rae Bareli, Kushinagar (earlier known as Padrauna) and in eastern UP and

and in central UP.

These 11 constituencies have remained either with the BJP or the or the Dal (RLD) during the period. has not lost the and the Amethi seats from the state since 1999.

Amethi, which is now represented by Congress Rahul Gandhi, was earlier won by his mother in 1999. has not lost the three elections he contested starting from 2004 from Amethi.

While his mother now represents the seat, which has also remained with since 1999. Congress's had won the 1999 election from has been winning from the seat since 2004.

Even the high-profile seat of Varanasi, which is now rerpresented by Narendra Modi, has been shared by BJP (thrice) and Congress (once) since 1999.

Before Modi, was represented by BJP veteran in 2009 and by BJP's in 1999. Congress's defated BJP's Jaiswal in 2004 Lok Sabha polls from the seat.

Similarly, the BJP has not lost a single election from Lucknow, which is now represented by Former late Atal Bihari Vajpayee won the 1999 and 2004 from After he retired from the active politics, the seat was represented by BJP's Lalji Tandon in 2009.

Pilibhit parliamentary seat has also not been won by the BSP or the SP since 1999. The seat is represented by for Women and Maneka Gandhi since 1999. had fought the 1999 election as an She again won from the Pilibhit in 2004 as a BJP candidate.

However, used the seat to launch her son Varun Gandhi, who successfully contested in 2009 and won the election. successfully returned from Pilibhit in 2014 elections.

Baghpat was represented by in 1999, 2004 and 2009 Lok Sabha polls. However, the seat was wrested away from the RLD in 2014 elections by BJP's Satyapal Singh. Similarly, Kanpur, went to the BJP's in 2014 polls. Before Joshi, the seat was represented by Congress's Shriprakash Jaiswal from 1999 to 2009.

The seats of Hathras, Mathura and Bareilly, known to be dominated by Jat and Gujjar communities, have also remained with the BJP, and the RLD by turns since 1999. The SP and the BSP could not manage to win from these seats.

The SP and the BSP have also never won from the Kushinagar Lok Sabha seat since 1999. Kushinagar, which was earlier known as Padrauna in 1999 and 2004 was won by the BJP's and of the NLP respectively.

Congress's Kumar Ratanjeet won the seat in 2009 polls, while the BJP's Rajesh Ranjan aka Guddu won it in 2014.

THe BJP had won 71 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha, while its ally Apna Dal had won two. managed to save its Rae Bareli and Amethi seats while the SP won from five seats.

The Congress had won 21 seats in the 2009 elections in the state while the SP and the BSP won 23 and 23 seats respectively. The BJP had won 10 seats and the RLD had won five seats.

In the 2004 Lok Sabha polls, the BSP and the SP 19 and 35 seats respectively, while the Congress took 9 and the BJP 10. The RLD had won two seats. Five seats were won by other parties.

In 1999, when Uttarakhand was not carved out of the Uttar Pradesh, the SP and the BSP had won on 26 and 13 seats resspectively out of the 85 parliamentary seats. The BJP had won on 27 seats while the COngress managed to win only 10. The RLD won on one seat while others managed to win on 18 seats.

