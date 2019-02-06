Don't delay sanction against Kanhaiya Kumar, Delhi government told

A on Wednesday told the not to sit on the file seeking sanction to proceed in a case of against former JNU student leaders and nine others.

listed the matter for further hearing on February 28.

The court asked to inform the to expedite the file movement.

The court's remarks came after said that sanction to prosecute the accused was still awaited.

In the last hearing, the court pulled up the police asking why had it filed a charge-sheet in the case without the sanction of the competent authority.

The on January 14 filed a charge-sheet naming former JNU student leaders Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid, Anirban Bhattacharya and seven Kashmiri students as accused in the case.

The charges were slapped under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) dealing with sedition, voluntarily causing hurt, forgery, using as genuine a forged document, punishment for unlawful assembly, unlawful assembly with common object, rioting and criminal conspiracy.

The case involves an event organised on the in February 2016 against the hanging of Parliament-attack mastermind

Both and Khalid have questioned the filing of the chargesheet, saying it was "politically motivated" and a "diversionary ploy" by the ahead of the

--IANS

akk/mr/soni

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)