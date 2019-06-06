Budget Nokia 2.2 launched in India for Rs 6,999

HMD Global, the home of phones, launched its new budget - 2.2 - in on Thursday.

The would be available in tungsten black and at an offer price of Rs 6,999 for the 2GB+16GB storage variant and Rs 7,999 for 3GB+32GB storage variant till June 30.

After the offer ends, it would be available for Rs 7,699 and Rs 8,699, respectively.

" 2.2 is the most accessible in the Indian market that gives you the promise of One and brings you the most secure experience. I'm happy to share that is being announced in first than globally, and we're not stopping at that," Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global, told reporters here.

The smartphone would be available across mobile retail outlets, and Nokia.com/phones starting June 11.

Prospective buyers can pre-book the device from June 6-10.

The handset comes with a 5.71-inch display with brightness of up to 400nits, and features a teardrop notch on the top with a 5MP camera for face recognition. A Helio A22 chip fuels the phone.

In terms of optics, the device houses a 13MP sensor with single The camera comes with features such as "AutoHDR" and "Low light image fusion" technology.

The device runs 9 Pie OS but will be updated to Android Q, the company added.

subscribers buying the would get an instant cashback of Rs 2,200 along with 100GB additional data.

