Man dies as 3 Kerala hospitals refuse admission

A 62-year-old man died here on Wednesday after three hospitals, including one run by the government, refused to admit him citing lack of ventilator, the distraught family said.

Jacob Thomas, suffering from H1N1, was transported to the Kottayam Medical College from Kattapana in the district in an ambulance after his condition worsened.

"We reached the emergency and casualty department of the Kottayam Medical College But the PRO told us they cannot admit my father as there was no available. Despite passionate pleas, not even a doctor came to see him," Reny Jacob, daughter of Thomas told media here.

"We then took him to the Cariathas Hospital, which also refused to admit him. We then took him to the Matha There also, he was not admitted. As we were left with no option we sought help from the again. But no one attended my father. He died lying in the ambulance."

The family of Thomas has filed a complaint of medical negligence with the police.

has asked the to probe into the matter.

