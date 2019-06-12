US letter on F-35s not in spirit of alliance: Turkey

on Wednesday slammed for sending a letter which threatened to remove from the fighter jet programme, saying the language used was "not in the spirit of the alliance".

Last week, US acting wrote to Turkish Defence Hulusi Akar, saying that

the fighter jet training programme for Turkish pilots would halt over Ankara's purchase of the Russian missile defence system, and all Turkish trainees would have to leave his country by July 31.

Akar, cited by the in a statement, said that was preparing a response to the letter and that it would be sent to the US in the coming days, Hurriyet Daily News reported.

Akar said that he was set to discuss the issue with Shanahan by phone on Thursday and that both Ministers will meet in during a NATO defence ministerial meeting at the end of June.

"All topics are on the table and we are continuing to openly and clearly express our known views. We will continue to maintain the same attitude and stance," said the Turkish

The US repeatedly warned it will cut off Ankara's purchase of fighter jets if the goes ahead with plans to buy the Russian air defence system, triggering a heated dispute between the two NATO allies.

has already suspended deliveries of parts and services related to Turkey's receipt of the multi-million dollar jets.

