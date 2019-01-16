Cabinet approves Rs 6,000 recap of EXIM Bank

The on Wednesday approved capital infusion of Rs 6,000 crore in of (EXIM Bank) through recapitalisation bonds to boost the bank's capacity in export financing.

"The will be infused with Rs 4,500 crore before March and Rs 1,500 crore in the next fiscal," told reporters after the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime

Goyal said the Cabinet has further approved raising the authorised share capital of the from Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 20,000 crore.

"The capital infusion will improve the bank's capacity to support the exporters and importers. This will boost export financing," he said.The said India's textile industry has huge export potential and that the with this step will enable to better support the with adequate lines of credit.

Goyal also said the strengthening of will help in achieving the strategic interests of the country.

