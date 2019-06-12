Cabinet approves two-month extension to panel for sub-categorization of OBCs

The on Wednesday accorded ex-post facto approval for the extension of the term of the Commission to examine the issue of sub-categorization of Other Backward Classes by two more months up to July 31.

This is the sixth extension to the commission whose term would have expired on May 31, 2019.

An official release said that the extension of the tenure of the commission would enable it to evaluate the issue of sub-categorization of OBCs in the central list based on wider consultations with various stakeholders. It will enable the commission to submit a comprehensive report on the issue.

The Commission was constituted under article 340 of the Constitution with the approval of in October, 2017.

The Commission, headed by Justice (Retd.) G. Rohini, has interacted with all the states and union territories which have subcategorized OBCs and the State Backward Classes Commissions.

The Commission has come to the view that it would be appropriate to have a detailed consultation with them in the light of the response received with respect to the consultation papers issued by the Commission earlier.

"This is essential to ensure that no community is put in a grossly undeserving position and this process is likely to take a couple of months," the release said.

--IANS

ps/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)