Cyclone Vayu: Odisha offers help to Gujarat

With cyclonic storm Vayu inching towards the coast, the on Wednesday offered support to the western state to use its expertise on disaster preparedness mechanism.

on Wednesday called up his Odisha counterpart Aditya Singh sought Padhi's advice on how to tackle the situation of the cyclonic storm.

" spoke with me. I have assured him all help from Odisha side. We are ready to extend all support," said Padhi.

The has received accolades across the country and abroad for its efforts in tackling the extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani and other cyclonic storms such as Hudhud, Failin and Titli.

"The Gujarat has said that they will seek further help if required. We would offer help with the evacuation procedure, given our experience during Fani and Titli," said the

The had donated Rs 5 crore to cyclone Fani-affected Odisha for restoration and rebuilding the state.

The (IMD) predicted that cyclone Vayu will cross between Dwarka and Veraval as a 'very severe cyclonic storm' with wind speed 155-165 km per hour around Thursday afternoon.

--IANS

cd/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)