Cyclone Vayu: Odisha offers help to Gujarat

With cyclonic storm Vayu inching towards the Gujarat coast, the Odisha government on Wednesday offered support to the western state to use its expertise on disaster preparedness mechanism.
Gujarat chief secretary J.N. Singh on Wednesday called up his Odisha counterpart Aditya Prasad Padhi. Singh sought Padhi's advice on how to tackle the situation of the cyclonic storm.
"Gujarat chief secretary Jagdip Narayan Singh spoke with me. I have assured him all help from Odisha side. We are ready to extend all support," said Padhi.
The Odisha government has received accolades across the country and abroad for its efforts in tackling the extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani and other cyclonic storms such as Hudhud, Failin and Titli.
"The Gujarat chief secretary has said that they will seek further help if required. We would offer help with the evacuation procedure, given our experience during Fani and Titli," said the Odisha chief secretary.
The Gujarat government had donated Rs 5 crore to cyclone Fani-affected Odisha for restoration and rebuilding the state.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that cyclone Vayu will cross Gujarat coast between Dwarka and Veraval as a 'very severe cyclonic storm' with wind speed 155-165 km per hour around Thursday afternoon.
