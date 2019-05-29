JUST IN
Cabinet contenders greet Amit Shah ahead of Modi's swearing-in

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Senior BJP leaders, who are likely to be re-inducted in the Narendra Modi government on Thursday, met BJP chief Amit Shah at his residence.

The Union ministers who met Shah include Rajnath Singh, Prakash Javadekar, Smriti Irani, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

Rajnath Singh also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi had submitted resignation of his council of ministers last week after the results of Lok Sabha elections. President Ram Nath Kovind had accepted the resignations and asked the Prime Minister and the Union council of ministers to continue till the new government assumes office.

More than 20 leaders are likely to take oath along with Modi on Thursday.

First Published: Wed, May 29 2019. 21:54 IST

