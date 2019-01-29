JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

Zee Media independent director quits after company 'upheavals'

TN leaders condole Fernandes' death

Business Standard

Mahagatbandhan leaders to attend Rahul rally in Patna

IANS  |  Patna 

Congress President Rahul Gandhi's rally on February 3 here will be attended by leaders of 'mahagatbandhan' (Grand Alliance) and Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states.

Bihar Congress President Madan Mohan Jha on Tuesday told the media here that leaders of the RJD, HAM and RLSP will attend the rally. He said the CPI, CPI-M and CPI-ML had also been invited to the rally.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, the Bihar opposition leader, former Chief Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha President Jitan Ram Manjhi and RLSP chief and former Union Minister Upendar Kushwaha will attend the rally.

--IANS

ik/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 29 2019. 17:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements