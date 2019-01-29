Modi visits George Fernandes' family

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited former Union Minister George Fernandes family here to express condolence and pay last respects to the veteran socialist leader who died in the morning.
Modi laid a wreath at the coffin and spoke to Fernandes' wife Leila Kabir for several minutes.
Earlier Modi had tweeted: "When we think of Mr George Fernandes, we remember most notably the fiery trade union leader who fought for justice, the leader who could humble the mightiest of politicians at the hustings, a visionary Railway Minister and a great Defence Minister who made India safe and strong."
Fernandes, who was suffering from Alzheimer's, had been out of the public eye and bed-ridden for more than eight years. He was 88.
