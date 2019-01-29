Modi visits George Fernandes' family

Prime on Tuesday visited former Union family here to express condolence and pay last respects to the who died in the morning.

laid a wreath at the coffin and spoke to Fernandes' wife for several minutes.

Earlier had tweeted: "When we think of Mr George Fernandes, we remember most notably the who fought for justice, the leader who could humble the mightiest of politicians at the hustings, a visionary Railway and a great Defence Minister who made safe and strong."

Fernandes, who was suffering from Alzheimer's, had been out of the public eye and bed-ridden for more than eight years. He was 88.

--IANS

mak/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)