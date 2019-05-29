Pilot asks Cong leaders, workers to start mass contact programme in Rajasthan

Pradesh Committee on Wednesday asked party leaders and workers to start a mass contact programme across the state to connect with the people after the drubbing it received in the polls.

Pilot said the accepted defeat in the but it was not the first or the last election.

"We accept the defeat and the decision of voters humbly. I have asked the members to start a mass contact programme in cities, towns, villages and hamlets across the country with immediate effect for connecting people with the party," Pilot told reporters here.

"This was not the first and the last election. We will again go among the masses and win people's heart. Congress is ruling the state and our government will fulfil all the expectations of people," the said after the party's committee meeting here.

Meanwhile, the Congress committee passed a resolution, saying the party should not accept the resignation of its over the debacle.

"We all have requested the party to continue leading us. He is authorised to do whatever changes he wants to do in the organisation," he said.

It was the first meeting of the after the defeat in the polls in which the party could not win even a single seat out of the total 25 seats in the state.

The BJP won 24 and its alliance partner won one seat in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)