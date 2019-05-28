No question of leaving the Congress, says Pilot

Deputy Minister on Tuesday insisted that there was no question of him leaving the at a time when there was speculation about his role in the party in case quits.

Speaking to IANS, said, "This is a crucial time for the party and there was no question of me leaving the party."

Earlier in the day, sources told IANS that with Congress himself mulling over his resignation, Pilot's future hangs in the balance in

Party sources said was instrumental in making the state Congress in 2014. After the Assembly polls late last year, Pilot was made Ashok Gehlot's deputy.

However, since then, Congress was being run by two power centres, one led by Gehlot and other by Pilot respectively.

Post- debacle with Congress scoring not a single seat, both Gehlot and Pilot have been camping in

had already expressed his displeasure with Gehlot for putting his son before the party during elections and speculation was rife over whether there could be a leadership change in the state.

Meanwhile, the party has called a meeting on Wednesday in which reasons of defeat in the elections will be evaluated. Also, a proposal will be passed for Rahul Gandhi to continue as national Congress president, party sources said.

in-charge will the meeting and Chief Minister and deputy CM are likely to be present in the meeting.

--IANS

arc/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)