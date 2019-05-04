Campaigning ends for 5th phase of LS polls

Campaigning came to an end on Saturday in 51 constituencies spread over seven states which will go to the polls on Monday in the fifth phase of the mega seven-phase electoral exercise.

Since poll timings vary in different seats, the campaigning period also ended at different times between 4 p.m and 6 p.m., 48 hours before the voting closure time at each constituency.

The 48-hour period preceding the conclusion of voting is called the "silence period" during which any kind of political campaigning is prohibited.

As the silence period began, election rallies and street corner meetings ended in 14 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in Rajasthan, seven each in and West Bengal, five in and four in

Campaigning also ended in Ladakh, and Pulwama and Shopian districts of Anantnag constituency in

--IANS

vv/vd

