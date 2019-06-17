Canadian couple wearing Ind-Pak jersey win hearts

While both Indian and Pakistani fans cheered their respective teams during the high-voltage clash between and at Old Trafford on Sunday, an image of a Canadian couple wearing custom-made Ind-Pak jerseys has gone viral on

The image, released by London-based Lakshmi Kaul on Twitter, shows one half of the couple's T-shirt sporting the Indian jersey while the other half is the jersey.

In her caption, Kaul wrote: "Spotted this couple at the #IndiaVsPakistan @cricketworldcup game and was intrigued by their jerseys! Husband is from Pakistan, wife from so both stitched up India-Pak jerseys & wore them! Both are Canadians, watching the game in England, rooting for peace #SpiritofCricket (sic)."

The picture has so far garnered over 16 thousands likes and nearly three thousans retweets.

hammered by 89 runs (D/L method) in Batting first after Pakistan won the toss, India set them a target of 337 as hit a swashbuckling 113-ball 140. In reply, Pakistan reached 166/6 in 35 overs before rain caused a temporary halt to proceedings. On resumption, the revised target was 302 and they had to chase it down in 40 overs. Only managing to reach 212/6, Pakistan fell to their third defeat of the tournament.

Speaking after the game, Kohli praised the duo of Rohit and and said: "Rohit's knock was outstanding today. He again showed today why he is such a Kuldeep was brilliant. Those guys were only trying to play him out. A longer spell helped in that situation and he was getting into rhythm. They were thinking that he would go out of the attack sooner rather than later.

"That ball to dismiss Babar (Azam) was just outstanding with the drift, the turn and just beating the batsman batting so well. This is the best he has been bowling since coming to England and, him confident with Chahal, is going to be an important factor for us in the tournament."

