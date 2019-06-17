Joshna Chinappa wins record 17th national squash title

won a record 17th national title after outplaying Tamil Nadu's Kuruvilla in the final. The top seeded Chinappa won the match 11-5, 11-4, 7-11, 11-5 and thus broke a 27-year-old record set by Bhuvneshwari Kumari, who had won 16 titles.

Bhuvneshwari's streak was between 1977 and 1992. Joshna, who is also a two-time and medallist, was in control of her match from the beginning.

She led by two games before rallied to take one back. However, despite the loss in the third, Joshna never really took her foot off the pedal and took the fourth 11-5 to win the title.

In the men's category, top seed lived up to his billing to emerge as the winner. In the final, Mangaonkar outplayed second-seeded 12-10, 11-7, 11-9 in an all- battle.

Meanwhile, Vikas Jangra of Rajasthan, Amitpal Kohli of Maharashtra, Saurabh Nayar of Chandigarh, Dalip Tripathi of West Bengal, of Delhi, Dushyant Jamwal of Delhi, of and of emerged winners in the other age group events.

