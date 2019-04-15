Cannes film fest poster features Agnes Varda

The organisers of the Film Festival have unveiled a poster showcasing an iconic shot of late filmmaker on the set of her first film 'La Pointe Courte'.

Varda will make her final appearance at the Film Festival, with the late filmmaker front and centre as the subject of the poster for its 72nd edition, according to

The shot is of Varda, then 26, making her maiden movie in 1954. In the photograph, she is standing on the shoulders of a while looking into the camera on the beach in Sete, in the Southeast of The film screened in an out-of-competition slot the following year.

"This photo from the set sums up everything about Agnes Varda: her passion, aplomb, and mischievousness," festival organisers said. She had the "ingredients of a free artist, forming a recipe she never stopped improving."

Varda died in March at the age of 90.

She was recognised as the grandmother of French cinema, and her appeared 13 times in Cannes' Selection. She served on the jury in 2005 and on the jury of the Camera d'Or, which selects the best first film from across all sections, in 2013.

In 2015, Varda became the first woman to be awarded an honorary She also won at Venice, a Silver Bear in and was awarded an honorary in 2018, in addition to being the oldest nominee ever.

