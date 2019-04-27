Case against Gambhir for rallying without permission

Following the directives of the (EC), the Police on Saturday registered a case against cricketer-turned-politician Gautam for holding an election rally without taking permission, a said on Saturday.

East Electoral Officer on Saturday asked the police to take action against for rallying in Jungpura on Friday without permission and violating the model code of conduct.

"We have registered Police (DP) Act against Gautam and are taking action against him under Non Cognizable Report," of said.

Gambhir is the candidate from the East Delhi Constituency.

