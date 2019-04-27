Six-time Congress legislator joins BJP in Himachal

Singhi Ram, a six-time from Himachal Pradesh, on Saturday joined the (BJP) in the presence of Thakur here.

Ram was once considered close to veteran and former and belonged to his stronghold Rampur assembly constituency.

"A political party always gets benefit with the joining of a of the other party. We will definitely get some advantage with the joining of in the BJP," told the media here.

In the 2007 Assembly polls, Nand Lal, an who was part of then Sonia Gandhi's security cover, got a Congress ticket from Rampur, replacing Ram.

Lal won and also got elected in two consecutive Assembly polls in 2012 and 2017.

Ram, a Dalit leader, was arrested in 2008 for procuring a fake school leaving certificate for his daughter from the

--IANS

vg/ksk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)