Six-time Congress legislator joins BJP in Himachal

-
ALSO READ
Jai Ram Thakur to present Himachal Pradesh's budget on Feb 9
Congress has accepted defeat in Himachal Pradesh: Jai Ram Thakur
Sukh Ram has put his son's political future at stake: HP CM
HP CM asks Cabinet colleague who will he campaign for - son or BJP
BJP in Himachal gunning its own leader (Poll Trivia)
-
Singhi Ram, a six-time Congress legislator from Himachal Pradesh, on Saturday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here.
Ram was once considered close to Congress veteran and former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and belonged to his stronghold Rampur assembly constituency.
"A political party always gets benefit with the joining of a leader of the other party. We will definitely get some advantage with the joining of Singhi Ram in the BJP," Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj told the media here.
In the 2007 Assembly polls, Nand Lal, an officer who was part of then Congress President Sonia Gandhi's security cover, got a Congress ticket from Rampur, replacing Ram.
Lal won and also got elected in two consecutive Assembly polls in 2012 and 2017.
Ram, a Dalit leader, was arrested in 2008 for procuring a fake school leaving certificate for his daughter from the state education board.
--IANS
vg/ksk/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU