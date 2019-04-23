SC shifts Atiq Khan to Gujarat jail from UP, asks CBI to probe role of former MP in kidnapping of bizman

The on Tuesday directed the (CBI) to investigate the alleged kidnapping and torturing of a by former and gangster and his aides. The bench headed by of India Justice transferred Ahmed to a jail from jail. It also ordered the suspension of jail officials who helped the accused inside jail. The apex court further asked government to provide details of all 106 criminal cases filed against Ahmed in four weeks.

Last year in December, accused Atiq, his son and his five aides of kidnapping and assaulting him. Following which, an FIR was registered and the police had arrested the two accused in the case.

"I was thrashed inside the jail by the accomplices of Forcefully my four companies were transferred in the name of two associates of Ahmed. I was also made to sign on 10-15 plain papers and they also made me leave my Fortuner vehicle in the jail," read the first information report (FIR) against Ahmed.

Jaiswal had also alleged that accomplices of Ahmed have threatened him and his men of dire consequences.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)