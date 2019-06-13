No survivor in IAF's An-32 crash

The (IAF) on Thursday said all 13 occupants of its which crashed in on June 3 were dead.

"Eight members of the rescue team reached the crash site today morning. IAF is sad to inform that there are no survivors from the crash of An-32," the IAF tweeted.

"IAF pays tribute to the brave air warriors who lost their life in the crash... and stands by with the families of the victims. May their soul rest in peace."

The IAF identified the dead as G.M. Charles, H. Vinod, R. Thapa, A. Tanwar, S. Mohanty, M.K. Garg, K.K. Mishra, Anoop Kumar, Sherin, S.K. Singh, Pankaj, Putali and

On Tuesday, the IAF spotted the wreckage of the missing transporter 16 km north of Lipo, northeast of Tato, at about 12,000 feet above sea level, with the help of an helicopter after eight days of a

The took off on June 3 from Jorhat in for the Mechuka Advanced Landing Ground in Arunachal Pradesh's district bordering but lost contact with the ground agencies within 35 minutes.

