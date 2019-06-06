JUST IN
CBI grills Bengal IPS officer in Narada sting case

IANS  |  Kolkata 

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday grilled Indian Police Service (IPS) officer S.M.H. Mirza in connection with the the Narada sting footage case, a CBI official said.

Mirza, the then Superintendent of Police of Burdwan district, was purportedly seen taking cash from Narada News boss Mathew Samuel in the sting footage which surfaced in 2016.

The officer appeared before the CBI sleuths at the probe agency's Nizam Palace office here at around 10 a.m. and left the complex at around 6 p.m.

Mirza was interrogated by the CBI in the same case around one-and-a-half years back.

Thu, June 06 2019.

