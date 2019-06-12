CBI raids ex-UP Minister Gayatri Prajapati's Amethi home

-
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday carried out raids in the Amethi residence and office of former Samajwadi Party Minister Gayatri Prajapati.
Prajapati is lodged in jail since March 2017 on charges of gang raping a woman and is also accused of illegal mining in the state when he was Minister for Mining.
Prajapati's bail application has been turned down by the High Court twice.
The CBI team reached the former Minister's house in the morning and began the searches. The team is also interrogating his family members on matters related to unaccounted wealth.
It might be recalled that in January 2017, a woman had alleged that Prajapati, then a Minister, had called her and her daughter to his residence on the pretext of giving a mining contract and he and his men had raped the two.
