CBI raids ex-UP Minister Gayatri Prajapati's Amethi home

The (CBI) on Wednesday carried out raids in the residence and office of former

Prajapati is lodged in jail since March 2017 on charges of gang raping a woman and is also accused of in the state when he was for

Prajapati's bail application has been turned down by the twice.

The CBI team reached the former Minister's house in the morning and began the searches. The team is also interrogating his family members on matters related to unaccounted wealth.

It might be recalled that in January 2017, a woman had alleged that Prajapati, then a Minister, had called her and her daughter to his residence on the pretext of giving a contract and he and his men had raped the two.

--IANS

amita/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)