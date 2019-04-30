Jaipur realtor held for killing ex-IAF officer's wife

-
ALSO READ
Man arrested for killing wife of ex-IAF Wing Commander met her on a mobile dating app: Police
100 kg of illegal firecrackers seized in Dwarka; 5 arrested
Gang of thieves busted in Delhi, four arrested
Four held for robbing gym instructor
Man kills wife, injures step-daughters with truck in a fit of rage
-
The Delhi Police have arrested a Jaipur-based property dealer in connection with the murder of retired Indian Air Force officer's wife. She was found dead in her Dwarka Sector 7 residence on Friday, an official said on Tuesday.
Dinesh Dixit, 55, a resident of Jaipur, met Meenu Jain, 52, through a mobile application few years ago, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Anto Alphonse. Dixit and Meenu met frequently at her Air Force Society Complex, he added.
"On Thursday, the accused came to meet Meenu. They had lunch and also consumed alcohol together. When Meenu fell unconscious, Dixit allegedly smothered her with pillow and decamped with Rs 50 lakh jewellery," the DCP said.
On finding the victim unconscious on Friday morning, her husband Vinod Jain took her to the Ayushman hospital, where she was declared brought dead.
After tracking call details of the victim and searching CCTV footage, the police arrested Dixit from Jaipur. On interrogation, he confessed to his crime.
The police have also recovered the stolen jewellery from him.
--IANS
sp/rs/pcj
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU