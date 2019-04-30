Cyclone Fani: Naveen urges EC to put off Patkura Assembly poll

(BJD) on Tuesday requested the to postpone the assembly election in view of cyclone Fani, which is likely to hit the coast on May 3.

Polling in Assembly is scheduled on May 19.

Meeting Sunil Arora, Patnaik suggested postponing the polls to a later date so that communities can work together in harmony and administration can focus on saving precious lives and valuable property.

He also requested to remove model code of conduct with regard to disaster management for all coastal districts of the state.

Four-phase simultaneous polls have already ended in

"In this backdrop it is important that the model code of conduct with regard to disaster management be completely removed for all the coastal districts of the state so that the government can handle this situation keeping the safety of our people in mind," said the

The polling for the seat, which was supposed to be held in the fourth and final phase on April 29, was adjourned following the death of the BJD candidate Agarwalla.

The regional party has fielded Sabitri Agarwalla, wife of Bed Prakash, from the seat in Kendrapara.

--IANS

cd/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)