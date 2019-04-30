Cyclone Fani: Naveen urges EC to put off Patkura Assembly poll

-
ALSO READ
Central leaders only come to Odisha in elections: Patnaik
Election to Odisha's Patkura assembly seat adjourned
Considering seriously to contest Assembly poll from western Odisha: Chief Minister Patnaik
BJD MLA Bed Prakash Agarwalla dies in Odisha
KALIA beneficiaries will get Rs 10,000 a day after new govt is formed in Odisha: Naveen Patnaik
-
Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday requested the Election Commission to postpone the Patkura assembly election in view of cyclone Fani, which is likely to hit the Odisha coast on May 3.
Polling in Patkura Assembly is scheduled on May 19.
Meeting Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, Patnaik suggested postponing the polls to a later date so that communities can work together in harmony and administration can focus on saving precious lives and valuable property.
He also requested to remove model code of conduct with regard to disaster management for all coastal districts of the state.
Four-phase simultaneous polls have already ended in Odisha.
"In this backdrop it is important that the model code of conduct with regard to disaster management be completely removed for all the coastal districts of the state so that the government can handle this situation keeping the safety of our people in mind," said the BJD president.
The polling for the Patkura seat, which was supposed to be held in the fourth and final phase on April 29, was adjourned following the death of the BJD candidate Bed Prakash Agarwalla.
The regional party has fielded Sabitri Agarwalla, wife of Bed Prakash, from the seat in Kendrapara.
--IANS
cd/prs
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU