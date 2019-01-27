CBI transfers ICICI-Videocon case investigating officer

A day after the CBI booked former ICICI Mandnging (MD) and Chief Executive (CEO) Chanda Kochhar, her husband and industrialist V.N. Dhoot in the Rs 3,250-crore loan case on January 22, the agency transferred its investigating to its economic offecnes wing in Ranchi.

An agency source said that Mishra, a of Police in (CBI) and was part of the and Securities Fraud Cell (BSFC), was transferred to the agency's Economic Offences wing on January 23.

On January 22, the CBI had booked Chanda Kochhar, and Dhoot besides four companies -- (NRL), (SEPL), (VIEL) and (VIL) -- in connection with the case.

The source said that replaced Mishra as the new investigating of the case. "The raids were carried out at four locations in Maharastra's and under Gupta's supervision on January 24."

Referring to the reasons for transfer of Mishra, the agency source said: "ICICI loan case is one of the very important cases that was pending without progress. The preliminary enquiry (PE) was earlier registered after review sometime ago.

"The PE was sped up and converted into a regular case (RC) or FIR. Immediately after the registration of the RC, searches were proposed to be conducted soon. However, it was suspected that there was a possibility of information regarding searches being leaked. A discreet inquiry was conducted and the role of Mishra was strongly suspected," he said.

"Hence Mishra has been transferred pending detailed inquiry in the matter being serious," he said.

The source added that the role of Mishra in keeping this case pending and others, if any, is being looked into.

The CBI had instituted a PE on March 31, 2018, against Deepak Kochhar, officials and others to determine whether any wrongdoing was involved in the sanctioning of loan by the as part of a consortium.

Following the CBI FIR, Arun Jaitley, who is undergoing treatment in the had on Friday blasted the CBI for naming the "who's who of the industry" without concentrating on the "bull's eye".

"There is a fundamental difference between investigative adventurism and professional investigation," Jaitley wrote in a blog post blaming the CBI for casting the net too wide.

