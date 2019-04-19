Central Forces for over 90 per cent booths in Bengal

More than 90 per cent polling stations will be covered by the Central Forces in the third phase of polling for the elections in West Bengal, said Ajay V. Nayak, appointed by the Election Commission, here on Friday.

"We had requested for 50 additional companies and the agreed to send the Force. So more than 90 per cent of the polling stations will be covered by the Central Forces. I think the election will be more and more to the satisfaction of all the political parties, " Nayak told reporters here.

According to Nayak, around 50 per cent booths were manned by the Central Forces in the first phase. "The number was increased to almost 80 per cent in the second phase. And the results were apparent."

Asked about reports of a nodal going missing in Nadia, he said: "I think it has something to do with his personal life and probably he was in depression. As he is not around, I am told another has been given the charge."

Voters in five constituencies -- Malda North, Malda South, Jangipur, Murshidabad and Balurghat -- will cast their votes in the third phase of the polls in on April 23.

--IANS

