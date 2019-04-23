Central Intelligence Agency to make Instagram debut

After marking its social presence on and Twitter, US-based civilian foreign intelligence service (CIA) will now make a debut on

The of CIA, Gina Haspel, while addressing a crowd at in Alabama, confirmed that the CIA would soon have a presence on Instagram, The Verge reported on Monday.

With nearly a million followers on and 2.58 million followers on Twitter, the CIA keeps connected with the youth through sharing memes and updates about the organisation and its work.

Now would be the intelligence agency's latest foray into

"Our team worked with the CIA, as they do with many partners, to provide best practices and guidance when it comes to launching an account," the report quoted an Instagram as saying.

As of now, it remains unclear exactly by when would CIA's official Instagram account be launched.

However, it is not new for federal agencies maintaining official accounts on

The (FBI) and (TSA) already have official Instagram accounts.

