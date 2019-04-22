EC appoints record number of observers for Tripura East poll

The on Monday appointed former as Special for East seat, where polling was deferred from the second (April 18) to the third (April 23) stage in view of the and order situation, officials said here on Monday.

The EC, in an unprecedented move, has appointed six Observers including Zutshi, four Police Observers and two expenditure observers for Tuesday's balloting.

While Electoral Officer announced Zutshi's appointment, another here said that the poll panel had earlier appointed IAS officers Anil Kumar Singh, D.S. Gadhvi, Raja Bhaiya Prajapati, and as Observers.

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, also said that for the first time, the poll panel has also appointed three Central Police Observers in the same parliamentary constituency and a Special Central Police to closely oversee the use of security forces during polling.

IPS officers Nilabh Kishore, K. Jayaraman, Subrata Gangopadhyay are the Central Police Observers while former is the Special Central Police

"We have never heard that the has appointed so many observers in any other parliamentary constituency in the country," the told IANS.

Citing a "non-conducive security situation", following reports by the CEO, the Special Central Police Observer, and intelligence inputs, the poll panel early last week had deferred voting to the seat.

According to a senior Police official, a record number of around 10,000 Central Para-Military Forces and State Rifles troopers and state police personnel are already posted in the mountainous constituency, reserved for tribals.

