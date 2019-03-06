CISF officer dead in Delhi fire

A CISF trooper died and important government documents were gutted in a major fire that broke out on the fifth floor of Pandit Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan at the here on Wednesday morning.

The fire damaged many rooms of the of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Fire Service (DFS) officials said.

(CISF) M.P. Godara, who was on security duty on the fifth floor, was found unconscious by fire fighters, who reached the spot after receiving an alert around 8.34 a.m., minutes after smoke and flames were noticed in the building.

serviceman Godara, who joined the CISF in 2008, was declared dead at the (AIIMS) He was a resident of Churu in and is survived by two sons.

DFS told IANS that 25 fire tenders were pressed into service and the flames were completely doused by 10.05 a.m.

"The office was closed when the fire erupted," the said.

The said the exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained but the probability is a short circuit.

offices, including a branch of the Indian Air Force, and operate from the building.

The building was earlier called Paryavaran Bhawan.

--IANS

