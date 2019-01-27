Chandrababu Naidu's co-brother Venkateswara Rao to work with YSR Congress

N. Chandrababu Naidu's co-brother Daggubati on Sunday met and decided to work with the opposition party.

Venkateswara Rao, whose wife is with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), met Jaganmohan at the latter's Lotus Pond residence here. He was accompanied by his son Hitesh Chenchuram, who is an aspirant for a ticket for the ensuing elections to the Assembly.

Venkateswara Rao, the of founder and former N. T. Rama Rao, told reporters that they discussed working with the He said they would make an announcement soon on joining the party.

He also made it clear that Purandeswari will remain in the BJP. "She will remain with the party or retire from That is her personal decision," he said.

Purandeswari was a in the before switching loyalties to the BJP after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014. was not active in since 2014.

The decision of and his son to join the YSR Congress is the latest political twist in the NTR family. As Venkateswara Rao is known as an arch rival of Chandrababu Naidu, his induction in the YSR Congress would be significant for the party ahead of the simultaneous polls to the and the Lok Sabha.

Venkateswara Rao had joined the TDP soon after actor-turned-politician NTR floated it in 1983. The same year he was elected to the state Assembly and was re-elected in 1985. He also served as a minister in In 1991, he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Bapatla constituency.

In 1995, a few months after the TDP returned to power in Andhra Pradesh, Venkateswara Rao sided with Chandrababu Naidu in the revolt against NTR but returned to the latter's camp a few weeks later when Naidu sidelined him.

After NTR's death in 1996, he along with NTR's second wife founded a new party -- NTR TDP. However, the party failed to make any impact on state

In 1999, he joined hands with NTR's son to launch a new party called Anna TDP. This experience also proved a disaster as it drew a blank in the elections.

In 2004, he along with Purandeswari joined the Congress. He was elected to the Assembly from Purchur while Purandeswari was elected to the Lok Sabha from Bapatla. She became a minister in the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

After the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, Purandeswari joined the BJP and contested unsuccessfully for the Lok Sabha but her husband had since been staying away from active politics.

