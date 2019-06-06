Change-room is hurting, guys are down: du Plessis

After conceding their third consecutive defeat in the ongoing World Cup, du has admitted that the environment in the dressing room is not great and his team is low on confidence.

On Wednesday, the Proteas were outplayed by in all the three departments as they lost the match by six wickets at the Bowl.

Opting to bat, never got going and were blown away by the Indian attack -- spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal -- and were restricted to 227.

None of the Proteas batsmen played a substantial knock and it was only because of (42) -- who alongside Andile Phehlukwayo (34) and Kagiso (31) -- that they could reach a total in excess of 200.

Chahal was the pick of the Indian bowlers as he scalped four crucial wickets during the middle overs while Bumrah started the carnage at the start and picked up two important wickets of and

"I thought were magnificent on a tough pitch. They bowled really well. Their attack is strong (having) all bases covered. Fast bowlers initially and spinners who get wickets in the middle-overs. We clawed back with the bat again after the spinners bowled in the middle-overs," said du after the match.

Unlike who batted throughout the innings and anchored the chase for with his unbeaten 122, didn't have a single half-century, a fact which Du admitted cost them the game.

"We are making mistakes all the time -- today the mistake was one guy not batting through the innings. That's what you need in England. You have to set a good total for your bowlers to defend, and to have so many 30s and 40s is not acceptable at a World Cup," he added.

However, South Africa were extremely disciplined with their and didn't allow in Blue to take away the game from the start. Both and Morris bowled on great areas and kept the Indian batsmen on their feet.

"Morris who hasn't played too much recently for us, was excellent today, bowling with pace and good control and even got 40-odd runs today. They were the two stand-out performers today -- Morris and Rabada," said the

"We started well with the ball again, but some great batting by Rohit, a bit of luck, and he did what we didn't do -- got a hundred, and saw the innings through.

"The change-room is hurting; the guys are a little down. But we are still fighting," he added.

The 34-year-old also claimed that they would have attacked the Indian batters more if they had and in their line-up.

"If we had Steyn and Ngidi, we would have the chance to attack with overcast conditions," he said.

" was an absolute champion -- he was extremely unlucky, and I have never seen so many balls falling in different areas. That's how it goes when you aren't playing well. Little 50-50 things tend to go against you," du Plessis said while praising Rabada, who was the lone fighter and gave his all while defending the total.

South Africa next play in a must-win game on Monday.

