Rain, winds damage wheat crop in Punjab, Haryana

Business Standard

Chidambaram raises question over I-T tip-offs

IANS  |  Chennai 

Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Wednesday wondered how the Income Tax (I-T) Department gets tip-offs regarding illegal wealth of only opposition leaders.

Referring to the I-T searches at DMK leader Kanimozhi's residence in Thoothukudi on Tuesday night, Chidambaram tweeted: "How is that I-T gets tip-offs only about leaders of opposition parties?"

According to Chidambaram, the hallmark of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu were the autocratic actions of the I-T Department.

First Published: Wed, April 17 2019. 17:28 IST

