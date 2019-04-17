Chidambaram raises question over I-T tip-offs

-
Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Wednesday wondered how the Income Tax (I-T) Department gets tip-offs regarding illegal wealth of only opposition leaders.
Referring to the I-T searches at DMK leader Kanimozhi's residence in Thoothukudi on Tuesday night, Chidambaram tweeted: "How is that I-T gets tip-offs only about leaders of opposition parties?"
According to Chidambaram, the hallmark of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu were the autocratic actions of the I-T Department.
--IANS
